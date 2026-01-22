CBC goes furniture shopping, demands 'intelligent' desks to meet evolving environmental vision

While Canadians tighten their belts, CBC/Radio-Canada is shopping for a brand-new lineup of “intelligent,” “continuously evolving,” and environmentally virtuous office furniture — on the public dime.

According to a newly posted procurement notice, the Crown broadcaster is seeking suppliers to supply, deliver, and install corporate office furniture across its national portfolio of buildings. But this isn’t just about desks and chairs.

CBC says successful vendors must help implement the Corporation’s Workplace Strategy and its environmental commitments, with a “core objective” of selecting sustainable products from manufacturers who integrate environmental stewardship into everything they sell.

The winning supplier will be expected not only to furnish CBC offices nationwide, but also to support the development of an “intelligent, affordable and continuously evolving range of furniture products.” What exactly makes a desk intelligent — or how often a chair must evolve — is not specified.

The solicitation emphasizes that manufacturers must be well established in the Canadian market, suggesting CBC wants domestic suppliers.

The broadcaster continues to cut programming, lay off staff, and plead poverty while receiving nearly $1 billion annually in taxpayer funding.

The contract covers corporate office furniture for both CBC and Radio-Canada and forms part of a broader push to align CBC workplaces with federal sustainability and climate objectives.

For an organization that routinely claims it is underfunded and under threat, CBC appears confident there’s still room in the budget for eco-conscious, values-aligned furniture, ideally furniture that thinks, adapts, and possibly votes the right way too.