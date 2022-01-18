CBC partners with anarchist for Wet’suwet’en documentary

The CBC certainly has a left-wing bias, at least according one former contributor.

Well, it just so happens that the CBC also recently partnered with a left-wing radical named Franklin López. True North's Cosmin Dzsurdzsa wrote a story detailing how CBC was involved with López for production on an upcoming documentary about the Wet’suwet’en resistance to the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern British Columbia.

Cosmin joined Ezra on last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss his story in greater depth.

Speaking about López's history, Cosmin told Ezra:

Franklin López by the admission of the CBC has been an active anarchist, an activist in the Canadian community for about 20 years. So it's evident that the CBC was well aware of Mr. López's past connections. Now, his work through the company sub.Media, which he founded, has found its way on several of Canada's most radical anarchist extremist websites like Montreal Counter-Information, North Shore Counter-Information. These are websites that regularly publish communications and descriptions of illegal and criminal activity, such as shutting down pipelines , throwing stones through bank windows.

To watch the full interview with Cosmin Dzsurdzsa, and full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.