CBC prez Catherine Tait expensed Emmys parking to Canadian taxpayers

CBC's president Catherine Tait has expensed parking and car rides collected during her stays in New York to the Canadian taxpayer.

Tait, who lives in Brooklyn and commutes to Canada each week without quarantining, was appointed to the role at Canada's state broadcasting by Justin Trudeau in 2018.

Documents exclusively obtained by Rebel News show receipts for parking at the 2019 Emmy Awards in New York, a Sunday morning Uber trip to Newark Airport from 2019 and a 2018 taxi ride to the same airport.

The receipt for Newark Airport Taxi & Co. on November 23, 2018 totalled $120.00. The 2019 receipt was marked with a note from Catherine indicating that the receipt was in American, not Canadian dollars (“Please note US $$'s — today's car to Newark”) totalled $112.44.

The receipt for parking at the Emmys in New York City on November 25, 2019 totalled $86.00.

Last year, we reported that Tait received a retroactive raise through an order in council, which bumped her annual earnings to somewhere between $390,300 and $459,100.

You can view the receipts for yourself below.

