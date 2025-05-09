CBC reporters triggered by conservatives and rival media, finds study

A $68,640 Canadian Heritage study revealed that CBC journalists were asked about hurtful remarks from conservative politicians or rival media, though specific names were not disclosed.

The study, Shooting The Messenger: Credibility Attacks On Journalists, interviewed 95 unnamed Canadian journalists, with 41% working for public organizations like the CBC.

A separate but related report, Not Just Words, cited increased online hostility towards the state broadcaster, courtesy of right-wing publications or YouTube channels, but did not name any groups or individual personalities.

Canadian journalists (67%) are more likely than their international counterparts to cite hyperpartisan media and opposition political parties as a source of reputational attacks.

Not Just Words compared Canadian complaints about declining public trust in news media with documented crimes against journalists in countries like Colombia (assassinations) and India (office raids, travel blacklists).

Public Opinion Research Tracker notes weak public trust and negative impressions of media quality, variety, and depth. This data, first reported by Blacklock's, aligns with Statistics Canada figures ranking reporters as less reliable than politicians or lawyers.

Trust in Canadian broadcasters and news media has fallen precipitously in recent years.

Respondents in Credibility Attacks reported frequent accusations of political bias (56%), incompetence (54%), unethical behavior (46%), and criminal activity (19%). Not Just Words found that such attacks and distrust make journalism more difficult, hindering source acquisition and increasing safety concerns.

During the election, the CBC's own ombudsman reported a surge in complaints, exceeding the previous three months combined, largely due to outrage over their hosted leaders' debates.

While Rebel News reported on the ground, the CBC actively lobbied to exclude them from the debates and misrepresented their reporting.

During the French leaders' debate, Rosemary Barton and David Cochrane labeled Rebel News "very, very right-wing" and accused it of spreading misinformation. Cochrane even questioned the Debates Commission for allowing their participation, disregarding two court decisions that affirmed their legal right to be present.

One viewer saw through it: "They couldn't understand why 'these people' were allowed to ask questions even though the independent journalists had been granted access… This kind of denigration of other journalists needs to stop now."

Another called it what it was: "Discriminatory, puerile, and unprofessional."

The CBC ombudsman acknowledged that "many complaints were found to have merit" but provided no specifics or accountability for their reporters.

Former Ombudsman, Jack Nagler, cautioned against relying on any single source, including the state broadcaster, for complete information.

He notes that journalists are not experts. "Their mission is simply to give the rest of us information that we can consider as we form our own opinions."

"We aren't hearing enough information that conflicts with our pre-existing views," wrote Nagler.

"This is part of the problem that has been created in recent years as many of us have slipped into 'news silos' or 'information bubbles' or whatever other jargon you want to use."