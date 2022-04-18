CBC's false Freedom Convoy victim: The end of a saga

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Voir plus bas sur la page pour l'article et la vidéo en français.

This is the finale in a series of videos on the CBC's false Freedom Convoy victim story — and trust me, it really is a shocking one! If you have yet to see the previous reports, you can do so by clicking here to see the first part, and here for the second one, or by visiting our new webpage, MediaFactCheck.ca.

This highly revealing series partly revolved around the story of Martin Anglehart, a man who claimed to have lost everything and to have been ruined financially following his participation in the Freedom Convoy protests, which took place over three weeks near the Parliament in Ottawa.

The truth about what really happened during these three weeks was heavily manipulated by the mainstream media to support their intended narrative with continuous attempts to demonize and discredit the pro-freedom movement — despite the demonstration being completely peaceful.

Even more than a month later, mainstream media outlets are still doing all they can to find people who would support their version of the events.

That's what happened when the CBC chose Martin Anglehart's story to portray him as an innocent victim of the convoy. They probably weren't expecting other journalists to further investigate the person involved to debunk their story and expose the lies they were spreading.

There was a significant lack of journalistic rigour on their part, as the man in question was in fact an experienced scam artist, manipulator, thief — and even a rapist — who has claimed several victims across Canada over the years.

This report marks the end of a saga regarding the CBC's false convoy victim story, but you can view all our previous and upcoming reports dedicated to debunking the mainstream media's misinformation by visiting our new website, MediaFactCheck.ca.

Ceci est la dernière vidéo d'une série concernant l’histoire de la fausse victime du convoi d'Ottawa propagée par la CBC — croyez-moi, elle risque d’en surprendre et d’en faire jaser plus d'un! Si vous n'avez pas vu les deux parties précédentes, vous pouvez le faire en cliquant ici pour la première, et ici pour la deuxième, ou en visitant notre nouvelle page web, MediaFactCheck.ca.

Cette série haute en révélations portait en partie sur l'histoire de Martin Anglehart, un homme qui prétendait avoir tout perdu et avoir été ruiné financièrement suite à sa participation aux manifestations du Convoi de la liberté, qui ont eu lieu pendant plus de trois semaines près du Parlement à Ottawa.

La vérité sur ce qui s'est réellement déroulé au cours de ces trois semaines a été fortement manipulée par les médias traditionnels afin de venir appuyer leur récit établi et tenter de discréditer le mouvement pro-liberté — malgré la paix qui y régnait lors des manifestations.

Même plus d'un mois plus tard, les médias traditionnels continuent d’aller chercher à tout prix des gens qui viendraient appuyer leur version des événements. C’est ce qui est arrivé lorsque la CBC a choisi l’histoire de Martin Anglehart afin de le présenter en tant qu'une innocente victime du convoi. Ils ne s’attendaient probablement pas à ce que d’autres journalistes enquêtent davantage sur cette personne afin de clarifier leur histoire et les mensonges qu'ils propageaient.

Il y a eu ici un important manque de rigueur journalistique de leur part, puisque l’homme en question était en fait un arnaqueur expérimenté, manipulateur, voleur — et même, violeur — qui a fait plusieurs victimes au Canada dans le passé.

Ce reportage marque la fin de la saga entourant la fausse victime du convoi présentée par la CBC, mais vous pouvez consulter tous nos reportages dédiés à déboulonner la désinformation des grands médias en visitant notre nouveau site web, MediaFactCheck.ca.