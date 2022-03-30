CBC debunked: The true story of the Freedom Convoy's 'victim'

Media Fact Check Unlike Canada's legacy media, Rebel News follows the facts wherever they lead. Follow along on this page for all of our coverage debunking the mainstream media's claims. Learn More

Unfortunately, state-funded media outlets produce stories to maintain a certain narrative, but often omit one thing — doing actual journalism.

You can follow our journalistic correction investigations at the new website www.MediaFactCheck.ca. This link will be dedicated to exposing the misinformation that is being propagated by the mainstream media in order to give you access to the full facts, not just the ones the mainstream media wants you to see.

Today, I begin the first in a series of reports that will focus on the story of Martin Joseph Anglehart, which has been covered by the CBC.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is a federally owned, taxpayer-funded corporation. They have built an empire that, unfortunately, doesn’t get to the bottom of the story before telling it.

CBC’s story revolved around Martin Anglehart’s misfortunes as part of the convoy. He claimed to have lost his life savings of $13,000 and his home during the truckers' Freedom Convoy, which lasted over three weeks in Ottawa.

This is the first video of a series to come — to set the record straight.

Malheureusement, les médias financés par l'état produisent des reportages afin de maintenir une certaine ligne directrice, mais ils omettent souvent une chose — faire du vrai journalisme.

Vous pourrez suivre nos enquêtes de rectification journalistique via le nouveau site web www.MediaFactCheck.ca. Ce lien va être consacré à exposer la désinformation qui est propagée par les médias grand public afin de vous donner accès aux véritables faits — pas seulement ceux qu'ils veulent que vous voyez.

Aujourd’hui, je commence la première capsule d’une série qui portera sur la fameuse histoire de Martin Joseph Anglehart, qui a été couverte par la CBC.

La Canadian Broadcasting Corporation est une société fédérale subventionnée par les taxes des contribuables. Ils ont construit un empire qui, malheureusement, ne cherche pas à connaitre le fond de l’histoire avant de la raconter.

L’histoire de CBC tournait autour du malheur de Martin Anglehart, qui prétendait avoir perdu toutes ses économies, soit 13 000$, ainsi que sa maison durant le convoi de la liberté, qui a duré plus de trois semaines à Ottawa.

Voici la première vidéo d’une série à venir — pour remettre la vérité en place.