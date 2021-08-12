CDC recommends camps for COVID “High-Risk” individuals

By Rebel News Help fund our ATIPs Help cover the cost of our access to information requests. Donate

The CDC has released a report that has sparked much online controversy, as it details the possible guidelines, processes and approach to gathering those who are deemed “high-risk” in relation to coronavirus, and placing them in a “camp/sector or community.”

Some of the types of “high-risk” individuals who it is suggested could be placed in camps include pregnant women who also have heart disease, those who are HIV positive or have AIDS, adults with Down syndrome and those above the age of 60, for example.

The report cites multiple British studies, including one by the British government, that states that the U.K. already has a list of high-risk individuals called their “Shielded Patient List.”

“Shielding” is the name of the approach that involves quarantining the aforementioned into camps/communities/neighbourhoods.

The U.K. Department of Health and Social Care lists the following on their "Shielded Patient List":

Another study cited by the CDC document is “Guidance for the prevention of COVID-19 infections among high-risk individuals in camps and camp-like settings.”

This directly outlines how to implement the camps, along with a suggested list of occupants of its own.

In total, the CDC publication of approximately 2,500 words cites sources to state how citizens should be housed, determining that they should not have contact with uninfected individuals. Essentially, “shielding” is intended to prevent the spread of infection among “high-risk” individuals from multiple expansive lists.

The CDC concludes:

The shielding approach (putting people in camps) is an ambitious undertaking, which may prove effective in preventing COVID-19 infection among high-risk populations, if well managed. While the premise is based on mitigation strategies used in the United Kingdom, there is no empirical evidence whether this approach will increase, decrease or have no effect on morbidity and mortality during the COVID-19 epidemic in various humanitarian settings.

It continues, "The shielding approach” — again, camps or shelters for pregnant women and people with AIDS — “is intended to alleviate stress on the healthcare system and circumvent the negative economic consequences of long-term containment measures and lockdowns.”