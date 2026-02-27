Charges dropped against Ontario man who defended himself during home invasion

Jeffrey McDonald was awoken in the middle of the night by a home intruder on August 18, 2025. He was then charged with assaulting Michael Breen, who was allegedly armed with a crossbow during the break and enter.

Premier Doug Ford suggested the case proved “something is broken” in the justice system, though the Ontario leader, despite possessing a strong majority government, has failed to introduce stronger home defence laws in the aftermath of the incident.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini shared their thoughts on the positive development in the case.

“This was an obvious act of self defence,” said Tamara, noting the “hefty legal fees” accrued by McDonald for his defence, which Rebel News viewers helped crowdfund.

Premier Ford's comments about being able to defend yourself were right, said Sheila. “But it was Doug Ford's Crown prosecution service that laid this charge,” she continued, suggesting the premier could “fix this problem quite easily” in a manner similar to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.

“We are not going to prosecute people and put them through the ringer just to have the charges dropped,” Sheila said, backing Premier Smith's public comments following the Lindsay, Ont. case.

“There are things that Doug Ford could do other than complain about the system — he's the system,” Sheila said, heaping praise on those who supported McDonald's legal defence.

“Do something about it,” she encouraged the Ontario premier. “Say you're not going to prosecute people who are saving their own lives and the lives of their families inside of their homes.”

The offender's past criminal history was also a factor, added Tamara. “That is a massive issue in Canada, where you have these repeat violent offenders out on the street, just ready to commit again because there is no repercussion.”

To have your home broken into is “highly disconcerting,” Tamara said, wondering how challenging it must be to get past such an incident. Delivering words of support to McDonald, she said “all the power to him as he moves forward with his life” following the ordeal.