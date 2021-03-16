Charges DROPPED for medically exempt mom arrested by B.C. TransLink officer

Good news: a win on the side of freedom. One of our Fight The Fines cases, who is also likely the recipient of one of the most egregious examples of discrimination against people who are unable to wear a mask that I’ve reported on, has had her criminal charges dropped!

Valerie Ann Foley, a single mother who tried to take B.C. TransLink home back in December, endured a horrific experience. Despite B.C.’s face covering mandate listing nine conditions that exempt people from wearing a mask, TransLink Officer Peter Kwok refused to accept Foley’s repeated claims of being medically exempt. Taking Foley at her word would have been the approach supported by the B.C. Human Rights Commissioner.

Instead, Kwok ordered Foley to leave the train, without providing her any alternative way home. Ms. Foley was not only humiliated during this altercation, but also ended up being arrested, charged with assaulting a police officer, fined $460 and left in need of medical attention.

Foley says she is still traumatized from this experience, but has still bravely chosen to speak out and shed light on some of the issues that individuals who are medically exempt from mask wearing experience. We also came alongside Foley to help her be able to do so, by hiring her an awesome lawyer named Matthew Wolfson, who has been fighting both her criminal charge and fine. Watch the full report to see all of our excitement after learning the charges against this single mom had been dropped, as well as what is next to come in Ms. Foley’s fight.

Please continue to help support our growing legal clinic at FightTheFines.com.

