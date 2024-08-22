Charles Adler's senate appointment not a surety, says spokesperson

Winnipeg Free Press

Former broadcaster Charles Adler mistakenly claimed he was announced to the Senator on Saturday. Adler cannot sit in the Upper House until he has met the necessary legal requirements, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Adler’s appointment in a news release last Saturday. However, cabinet has yet to post the required legal notice of his summons to the Senate.

"An appointment to the Senate is made by summons from the Governor General under the Great Seal of Canada effective from the date of the writ of summons," said Alison Korn, spokesperson for the Senate. The required legal notice takes two weeks from the issue of a news release, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

After the Prime Minister's news release, Adler mistakenly claimed that he became a Senator. "It is the honour of my life to be representing Manitoba in the Senate," he said. "Thanks to the people of Manitoba."

No appointee can take a Senate seat without signing the roll and taking an oath of allegiance to the King. Both requirements must be completed in person, but the Senate isn't scheduled to return from summer recess until September 17.

The Independent Senators Group, a caucus of Liberal appointees, also clarified it was "premature" to suggest Adler would join the group should he take a Senate seat. Membership in the group is key to winning committee assignments and being permitted to speak during the Senate Question Period.

"The Independent Senators Group has a vetting process that any senators wishing to join must go through," said spokesperson Zoe Naidoo. "It would be premature to speculate on the results of this process."

Adler also said the Prime Minister, in a private telephone call, told him to express his values in the Senate. "His only request of me was that I stay true to my values," claimed the former broadcaster.

"There are many things I’d like to do that comport with my values," Adler said. "I am talking about rights, human rights," he added. Adler did not elaborate.

Adler, in a series of 1999 radio commentaries, described Indigenous people as "boneheads" living in lawless "ghettos" and dependent on welfare. He called them "people who want a free ride through life, often get a ride that’s free and then complain the ride isn’t rich enough."

"The fundamental issue is people exercising no responsibility," he said, adding: "That’s the issue. It’s called moral discipline. It’s called civilization. If you want to behave in an uncivilized manner you don’t get any r-e-s-p-e-c-t."

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) considers the comments "grossly offensive," and wants Trudeau to rescind Adler’s appointment. They unsuccessfully filed complaints at the CRTC and Canada Broadcast Standards Council, who concluded Adler’s 1999 remarks were "hardly to be taken literally."

A fellow Manitoban, Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, told APTN News that Adler’s appointment was a setback in reconciliation.

"I know it is hurtful when people like that are appointed to positions of such high prominence in this country," said Woodhouse Nepinak. "We have to stop."

"We have to come to a better way in this country and we look forward to working with Canadians," she continued. "But at the same time, when things like that happen, it sets us back."

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not comment on the matter. Staff did not clarify if a thorough background check had been performed on Adler.