WATCH: Left-wing OUTRAGE machine comes for Charlie Pickering over “problematic” Grace Tame remarks

Yesterday, I had an unexpectedly candid conversation with ABC presenter Charlie Pickering outside the broadcaster's Southbank headquarters in Melbourne.

Today, parts of the activist left want his head.

The outrage stems from a short clip of our exchange during a protest calling for the ABC to be defunded. In that clip, Pickering described the ABC's decision to hire controversial activist Grace Tame as "problematic".

That's all it took.

🚨 “IT'S PROBLEMATIC”: ABC star Charlie Pickering turns on own network over Grace Tame hire.



Charlie Pickering has criticised the ABC over its hiring of activist Grace Tame, as public backlash mounts against the network’s left-wing bias and demands grow louder to defund the… pic.twitter.com/6Ey0sd6KOC — Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) June 2, 2026

After years of lecturing Australians about free speech, diversity of thought and the importance of hearing different perspectives, the same people who claim to champion open debate are now demanding answers because an ABC personality dared to voice a mild criticism of Grace Tame.

The irony is that most of the people piling on Pickering clearly didn't watch the full conversation.

Far from joining criticism of the ABC, Pickering spent much of our discussion defending the broadcaster, insisting it is not institutionally biased and arguing that staff should never be judged or hired based on their political beliefs.

When I asked him about the ABC's decision to commission Autistic AF with Grace Tame, part of its We Need To Talk series, he acknowledged what many Australians have been saying for months.

"I do actually think it is problematic. That's my personal opinion."

When I pressed him on whether people like Tame could still plead ignorance after repeatedly using slogans such as "globalise the intifada", Pickering suggested many people who jump on protest movements often don't fully understand the implications of the language they adopt.

"As a Jewish Australian, there is a complete misunderstanding of a lot of the words that are said and what the true meanings of them are, and a lot of people are using words and phrases that have meaning well beyond what they think they do."

Won't be watching Charlie Pickering again after he said Grace Tame should not be allowed to host a podcast on Autism, due to her opposition to the genocide. https://t.co/mcVnL9XeZk — Dr Rhonda Garad Difficult by Design (@RhondaGarad) June 2, 2026

That was enough to trigger a meltdown.

Independent "journalist" Alex McKinnon publicly questioned whether the ABC would "counsel or discipline" Pickering for speaking to me. Others accused him of "platforming" the wrong people simply because he stopped to have a conversation.

Apparently, talking to a journalist on the street is now enough to cause outrage.

What makes the reaction particularly absurd is that Pickering spent the remainder of the interview defending the ABC against accusations of bias.

At one point, he pushed back repeatedly against claims that the broadcaster overwhelmingly employs left-wing staff.

"I don't think that's true," he said, insisting ABC editorial processes make it "nigh on impossible" for employees to use the broadcaster as a platform for personal political views.

Even when confronted about the hiring of Grace Tame after her "globalise the intifada" chants and comments dismissing reports of Hamas sexual violence on October 7, Pickering refused to concede the broadcaster was politically captured.

“IT'S PROBLEMATIC”: ABC star Charlie Pickering turns on own network over Grace Tame hire Charlie Pickering has criticised the ABC over its hiring of activist Grace Tame, as public backlash mounts against the network’s left-wing bias and demands grow louder to defund the public broadcaster.

In many ways, he was acting as one of the ABC's strongest defenders.

Yet none of that mattered.

The outrage machine ignored the context and focused entirely on a few seconds of footage where Pickering departed from progressive talking points and admitted the Grace Tame appointment was problematic.

That tells you everything.

The modern activist left claims to celebrate diversity, but only when that diversity stays within approved ideological boundaries. The moment somebody steps outside them, even slightly, the calls for punishment begin.

The controversy also shines a fresh spotlight on the ABC's decision to hand Tame a taxpayer-funded platform despite fierce criticism from Jewish community organisations and Coalition figures.

Opposition communications spokeswoman Sarah Henderson has described the appointment as "untenable", arguing it is deeply offensive to Jewish Australians given Tame's record of inflammatory comments and activism surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict.

One Nation MP Barnaby Joyce has gone further, using the controversy to renew calls for the ABC to be defunded altogether.

Ironically, if Pickering is punished over this episode, he may end up proving one of the strongest arguments critics have made about the ABC for years.

Not that it's biased.

But that ideological conformity matters far more than diversity of opinion.

And Charlie Pickering may be about to find out exactly how tolerant the ABC and its loudest supporters really are.