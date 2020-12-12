China is “incurably militant” under communism: Gordon G. Chang with Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang) joined Ezra to talk about the recent revelations handed to Rebel News in a series of improperly redacted military documents available at TheChinaFiles.com.

On the topic of engagement theory, which held that China would become benign as they grew in strength, Gordon says:

“We've seen that, in fact, the opposite is true — [China] has become more hostile, more belligerent and certainly more dangerous. “These ‘lines of communication’ that you talk about, Ezra, I think as a general matter, you're right. “But these hotlines with China don't work, because when China doesn't want to talk to you, they don't pick up the hotline.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.