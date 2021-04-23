China's semi-totalitarian social credit system: Gordon G. Chang explains

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Gordon G. Chang (@GordonGChang on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about the news that a hot pot chain from China had installed “more than 60 surveillance cameras to monitor its staff and customers at one of its locations in Canada”.

Here's a bit of what Gordon had to say:

“China has this social credit system, which you talked about, which they're putting together. “And what is does it is gives every Chinese citizen a score, and that score is adjusted constantly based on observed behaviours. “So they've got 626,000,000 surveillance cameras, that they claim. “Information from those cameras are fed into the social credit system, and using artificial intelligence and big data, they are able to assign these scores. “This is China. But they're trying to do the same thing elsewhere, and Canada is a perfect place for them because there are so many Chinese citizens and Chinese nationals...”

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show.

