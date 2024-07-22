Elderly Christian woman remains incarcerated, awaits trial for violating 'bubble zone' law

E-transfer (Canada):

Pro-life advocate Linda Gibbons, 75, has become an apparent enemy of the state. Her crime? Exercising her right to free expression near an abortion clinic.

Gibbons was arrested and jailed a fourth time recently for such protests. This time, she broke Ontario’s “bubble zone" law that restricts anti-abortion expression within 50 metres of an abortion clinic.

At the time of her arrest, she brandished a sign that read, “Why Mom?” near a Toronto abortion clinic. Gibbons is facing three separate charges of contravening the Safe Access to Abortion Services Act, 2017. She also faces one criminal charge of "mischief".

On Monday, Gibbons appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto to have her trial dates set. The matter was delayed until next month.

Some thirty supporters stood outside the courthouse to rally and pray for her. They held signs with messages such as “Repeal the Bubble Zone,” “Free Linda Gibbons,” and “Protect Free Speech.” When it came time for her court appearance, they packed into the courtroom.

Gibbons, who was brought into the courtroom in handcuffs, refused to utter a word. Judge Kate Doorly repeatedly asked her questions to no avail.

Gibbons now faces a second criminal charge for "failing to comply".

The Crown said the two charges would be “joined” and agreed to the August 20 adjournment to set a “one-day trial.” Gibbons must also appear in person October 22 to face charges stemming from Safe Access legislation.

Earlier this month, former public safety minister Marco Mendicino suggested Members of Parliament need “protective zones” up to 100 metres around their constituency offices, with “threatening” behaviour on the rise. How far will the federal government go in creating special protest-free zones?

It should also be noted that Gibbons remains in custody as she awaits trial. While Toronto endures an historic crime wave, with some of the most violent offenders routinely given bail, Gibbons remains behind bars as a threat to public safety? Incredible...