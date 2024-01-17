Chrystia Freeland to attend the World Economic Forum in 2024

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Today's itinerary for Canada's Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland shows that she will be attending the annual World Economic Forum. Freeland has been heavily criticized for attending the gathering in the past due to a perceived conflict of interest as she continues to serve on the Board of Trustees for the elite organization.

The schedule for Freeland says her participation will be closed to the media but she “will hold meetings with business leaders and other participants at the World Economic Forum throughout the day.”

🚨 WE GOT HIM! Tedros confronted at the World Economic Forum for what he did in Covid and his plans with Disease X.



This is why we’re in Davos, to pose the simple questions most people want answered and the media refuse to ask.



Get more and support https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N now! pic.twitter.com/lGUjLo8b65 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 17, 2024

This year's theme is “rebuilding trust” in which they hope the gathering will provide the “crucial space to step back and focus on the fundamental principles driving trust, including transparency, consistency and accountability.”

Rebel News has several journalists on the ground, including Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini who are looking to hold those in power accountable with hard questions.

Freeland’s presence at the WEF hosted in Davos, Switzerland comes as a surprise as she had not disclosed the meetings to the public, compared to last year where her name was publicly announced a week ahead to promote her participation, along with Minister of Science, Innovation and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.

The panel discussion is called: No Recovery without Trade and Investment and features the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, the CEO of Bank of America, the Commissioner for Trade of the European Commission and more.

A description for the panel reads, “Trade tensions threaten growth. Over the past 30 years, trade and investment have been critical drivers of prosperity."

“Given current geo-economic shifts and fragilities, how can we salvage these two growth engines and retool them for the future?” it reads in reference to several ongoing wars throughout world and rising inflation crises impacting many nations.

DAVOS 2023: Trudeau's Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland responsible for freezing peaceful protesters' bank accounts:



"people are smarter than their leaders, certainly speaking for Canada... they understand that we need to stand up for democracy and democratic values." pic.twitter.com/sFNa2RCSvl — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) January 18, 2023

Last year at the 2023 globalist summit she was part of a panel discussion on “peace and security” as the Russia-Ukraine war continued. Her grandfather notoriously was a Nazi collaborator during the Second World War.

She has since applauded a former Ukrainian Nazi in the House of Commons with the rest of Canadians members of Parliament in 2023 when the Liberal House Speaker personally invited him for a ‘hero’s’ welcome during Zelensky’s visit.

Rebel’s Chief reporter, Sheila Gunn Reid has uncovered documents showcasing how closely linked Chrystia Freeland and the controversial Klaus Schwab, director of the forum, were and how they collaborated for the Canadian delegation’s previous visits.