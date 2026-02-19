City of Côte-Saint-Luc raises Iran's Lion and Sun flag

In Quebec, several members of the Iranian diaspora are deploring the silence of elected officials regarding the Iranian regime's brutal crackdown on protesters. “Neither the premier nor the mayor of Montreal has made a statement,” said one protest organizer on Monday, reminding people that the community “is the only voice of the Iranian people here.”

In Montreal, citizens went to city council earlier this week to ask for clear support. “We are here to support the Iranian people and to recognize our leader, His Majesty Reza Pahlavi,” a spokesperson stated.

The situation stands in contrast to Côte-Saint-Luc, where city council on Monday unanimously adopted a strong resolution and raised the historic Lion and Sun flag, a “symbol of freedom, dignity and tradition.” The city also called on Ottawa to “aggressively enforce the listing of the IRGC as a terrorist organization” and to “implement a foreign agent registry.”

Elected officials also highlighted the importance of Montreal’s Iranian diaspora: “23,000 people who contribute every single day socially, scientifically, culturally and economically. We thank you for that. We need to do more to show our appreciation.”