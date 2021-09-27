City of Toronto "readying to vaccinate children" ages 5-11

The “Vaccination Planning Group” is designed to help prepare the city to vaccinate approximately 200,000 children against COVID-19.

City of Toronto
Twitter/JohnTory
Remove Ads

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced this afternoon that Toronto Public Health is “readying to vaccinate children” between the ages of 5-11. The agency is creating a “Vaccination Planning Group” to do so.

In a tweet released late Monday morning, Toronto Public Health announced the creation of the new planning group through the mayor of Toronto’s Twitter account. The “Vaccination Planning Group” is designed to help prepare the city to vaccinate approximately 200,000 potentially eligible children against COVID-19, pending approval from Health Canada to vaccinate children between the ages of 5-11.

John Tory was one of the more vocal politicians calling for a COVID-19 vaccine passport months before Ontario’s came into play on September 22, 2021. He has said on the record he has “no idea whatsoever what the controversy is about here” regarding implementation of the passport back in mid-July 2021.

Toronto has been the location of weekly freedom protests against draconian COVID-19 measures for the past year, including vaccine passports. Protestors have on several occasions rallied outside of John Tory’s condominium, condemning his advocacy of restrictive COVID measures on businesses in the city.

If you are against COVID vaccine passports and want to support us fighting back against these unjust mandates across Canada, head over to FightVaccinePassports.com to support our fight. We have top-notch lawyers from across the country hired to strategically fight the strongest cases to set a precedent for others.

Ontario Canada Toronto COVID Vaccines John Tory
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Cases

Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Cases

Check out this page for details on our "Fight Vaccine Passports" legal cases.

LEARN MORE

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.