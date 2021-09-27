City of Toronto "readying to vaccinate children" ages 5-11

Twitter/JohnTory

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced this afternoon that Toronto Public Health is “readying to vaccinate children” between the ages of 5-11. The agency is creating a “Vaccination Planning Group” to do so.

In a tweet released late Monday morning, Toronto Public Health announced the creation of the new planning group through the mayor of Toronto’s Twitter account. The “Vaccination Planning Group” is designed to help prepare the city to vaccinate approximately 200,000 potentially eligible children against COVID-19, pending approval from Health Canada to vaccinate children between the ages of 5-11.

💉@TOPublicHealth is readying to vaccinate children between ages 5 - 11, with the creation of a Vaccination Planning Group.



With approximately 200,000 children eligible, this will help keep our kids safe and provide greater protection in our schools and communities. pic.twitter.com/1xumyWGtJZ — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 27, 2021

John Tory was one of the more vocal politicians calling for a COVID-19 vaccine passport months before Ontario’s came into play on September 22, 2021. He has said on the record he has “no idea whatsoever what the controversy is about here” regarding implementation of the passport back in mid-July 2021.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says that he doesn't understand the "controversy" surrounding the vaccine passports.



SIGN OUR PETITION TO HEAR THE OTHER SIDE: https://t.co/4Zgeok1UE6 pic.twitter.com/jZsJ1loBBJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 14, 2021

Toronto has been the location of weekly freedom protests against draconian COVID-19 measures for the past year, including vaccine passports. Protestors have on several occasions rallied outside of John Tory’s condominium, condemning his advocacy of restrictive COVID measures on businesses in the city.

WATCH: Saturday's Freedom protestors gather outside of Mayor of Toronto John Tory's Condo.



"NO VAX PASS, NO MASK"



In response to Tory's call for a vaccine passport which he says isn't controversial. pic.twitter.com/MfpqhBqduT — Efron Monsanto (@realmonsanto) July 28, 2021

If you are against COVID vaccine passports and want to support us fighting back against these unjust mandates across Canada, head over to FightVaccinePassports.com to support our fight. We have top-notch lawyers from across the country hired to strategically fight the strongest cases to set a precedent for others.