In a striking example of psychological operations for pharmaceutical compliance, researchers from Argentina have developed a WhatsApp chatbot designed to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake. This randomized controlled trial involved nearly 250,000 participants and leveraged data from Argentina’s Ministry of Health to analyze the chatbot's impact on vaccination behaviour.

The results were astounding, but collected entirely absent of informed consent.

While the behaviourally-informed chatbot more than tripled vaccine uptake compared to the control group, and nearly doubled it when compared to traditional one-way message reminders, it left researchers to conclude that such communication tools could significantly enhance other health behaviours as well.

This initiative arrives at a time when governments worldwide are under immense pressure to improve vaccination compliance. As noted in the study, finding low-cost and effective interventions to increase vaccination rates is a critical challenge that extends beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Interestingly, over 100 countries deployed personalized chatbots to disseminate COVID-19 information. In Canada, British Columbia continues to utilize a "COVID-19 Digital Assistant,” leaving one to wonder how much taxpayers are footing the bill for these digital buddies.

In the U.S., at least three health departments employed AI chatbots to combat the real “monster under the bed”—COVID-19 misinformation.

The Argentinian chatbot aimed to streamline the vaccination process by providing personalized eligibility information, locating nearby vaccination centers, prompting users to plan their vaccinations, sending reminder messages, and offering Google Maps directions. However, this service was only directed at individuals who had already received at least one vaccine dose, effectively excluding those who might be hesitant.

What’s particularly concerning is that this entire study was conducted without obtaining informed consent from participants. An independent research ethics committee deemed it unnecessary, arguing that seeking consent would compromise the validity of the findings. This is a continually disturbing trend: governments and researchers bypassing ethical standards in the name of "public health."

Once again, the ethical lines are blurred as behavioural manipulation tools like AI chatbots are employed to coerce compliance, all while evading the fundamental responsibility to inform the very individuals whose choices they seek to influence.