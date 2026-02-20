Come join me on our Alberta Independence Tour!

If you're interested in Western independence, Alberta independence, if you want to get the books or talk to our personalities there, including myself for four of them, we'll see you there!

Ezra Levant
Hey everybody, if you live in Alberta or are travelling there, can I invite you to attend our very interesting Alberta Independence Tour?

Sheila Gun Reid, Tamara Lich, and Cory Morgan are on tour, travelling all over Alberta and talking about the province's future and independence.

Cory's got a book on sovereignty. Tamara Lich, of course, has Hold The Line. Sheila's got a new book also on the lessons Alberta can learn from Quebec's attempts at independence.

The tour is underway now, and these the cities that it's yet to go to. I'll even be joining in on the fun when the tour stops in Edmonton, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge.

Full Tour Schedule

We've already sold out the Edmonton venue. I'm worried we're going to sell out the others if you don't move fast.  So, please go to IndependenceTour.com to get your tickets.

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

