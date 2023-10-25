Concerns rise over potential infiltration of U.S. border by Iran-backed militants

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency is sounding the alarm over a possible infiltration of America's southern border by Iran-back terrorist cells.

Federal authorities from the agency's San Diego Field Office Intelligence Unit (SDFO-FITU) warned of the threat to national security following significant terror attacks by Hamas that left more than 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals dead on October 7.

The intelligence report details potential threats from "individuals inspired by, or reacting to, the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt travel to or from the area of hostilities in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border."

The report highlights concern about foreign entities, driven by ideology or financial motives, who might employ indirect routes via the U.S. Southwest border, especially through Mexico, the Daily Wire reported. It cites Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Hezbollah as the terror groups of most concern.

NEW: Per CBP sources, CBP’s San Diego field office sent out this internal intel bulletin on Friday, alerting officers that Hamas, Hezbollah, & Palestinian Islamic Jihad foreign fighters inspired by the Israel conflict may be encountered at the U.S. southern border. Gives officers… pic.twitter.com/vBw5tv7lXg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 23, 2023

Border agents are urged to remain vigilant and look out for signs that may indicate a threat, such as young male travelers, individuals wearing military gear or showcasing terror group insignias, solo travelers, those with no return travel plans, and connections to the Middle East.

"Foreign fighters motivated by ideology or mercenary soldiers of fortune may attempt to obfuscate travel to or from the US to or from countries in the Middle East through Mexico," said the bulletin.

In addition to these groups, the notice encourages agents to determine if individuals they encounter have links to other organizations like the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP).

Recent data from the CBP revealed an all-time high in illegal crossings at the U.S. southern border, with nearly 270,000 encounters reported in September alone.

Ahead of Israel's expected invasion of Gaza, @OzraeliAvi gives his thoughts on the IDF's operation to target Hamas' leadership.



"Once the incursion starts, Hezbollah in the north is going to escalate so it draws some troops there as well."https://t.co/w6LyYpqDA6 pic.twitter.com/lRBzGKEkDv — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) October 20, 2023

The U.S. augmented its Middle Eastern presence in recent weeks by deploying missile systems and preparing troops for the region should a second war front emerge to the north in Lebanon from Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Islamist terror group.

"We are fully prepared — when the time comes — for any action that we will carry out," said Sheikh Naim Qasem, Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General on October 12.

Just hours before, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian spoke in Beirut, Lebanon with Hassan Nasrallah, then leader of Hezbollah in 2006. They discussed “everyone’s responsibilities” regarding these historical events and developments.”

"Of course, in the case of the continuation of war crimes and the humanitarian blockade of Gaza and Palestine every possibility and decision by the other currents of the resistance is possible," Amirabdollahian told reporters on the possibility of a second front.

U.S. President Joe Biden also ordered its largest aircraft carrier to move closer to the Jewish state. "Let me say again — to any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word: Don't. Don't," he said, seemingly reinforcing the warning.