Will Canadian kids end up fighting Europe's wars?

On Thursday’s Rebel Roundup, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle reacted to a Question Period exchange in which Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman, the member for Thornhill, pressed the Liberals on closer ties with the European Union.

Lantsman asked the government to confirm that no Canadian tax dollars will ever go to the EU and that no EU laws or regulations will ever apply in Canada. A parliamentary secretary answered twice without saying yes or no. The first answer said Canada and the EU are "working together right now" and that it would be discussed in the House of Commons later. The second said the two share "values, priorities and strengths" that "create an opportunity for a deeper partnership."

Tamara called that "duplicitous," pointing to the "Canada's not for sale" message Ontario Premier Doug Ford pushed on hats and merchandise, and Lise agreed. Carney has said the proposed partnership will go to a debate and final vote in Parliament, but Tamara argued it has "never been democratically decided" that Canada would align with the EU. Rebel News has a petition on the issue, No to the EU. Not without a vote.

Carney is joining the EU — and he told Europe before he told you On Sunday, a senior official said Canada was not seeking EU membership in any capacity. By Thursday, the prime minister was in a foreign parliament, welcoming exactly that. But no Canadian has voted on this issue, and Parliament has sat empty for months.

Lise said her question would have been: "Are you going to send Canadian kids to fight in European wars?" She said Canadians should ask whether young men would be sent to Europe "to die over conflicts that we had no part of." Later she called for a "complete divorce" from the idea.

They then played a clip of Conservative MP Andrew Lawton questioning the Director of Public Prosecutions at committee about the "fiat" power in the Liberals' financial crimes bill, Bill C-29. The bill lets the federal attorney general serve a fiat on a provincial attorney general and take over a prosecution.

The director said no attorney general has issued such a direction in the office's 20 years, but agreed the legislation gives that authority. Lawton said that means the attorney general could "bigfoot" a provincial prosecution.

Lise said the Liberals have created "an almost impenetrable atmosphere of non-accountability," and that it's their friends running the committees and consultations.