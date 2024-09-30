Concordia University vandalized by anti-Israel protesters

Instagram / sphrconcordia

Montreal's Concordia University was the target of anti-Israel vandals overnight as students and faculty awoke to several damaged windows and graffiti prominently displayed on a campus building.

The damage reportedly occurred during a violent protest Sunday evening that saw anti-Israel demonstrators smash windows and vandalize several buildings, including a nearby Holt Renfrew.

Video shared on social media appears to show large sections of the university's Henry F. Hall Building cordoned off by police tape as the institution and authorities assessed the damage.

Last night, a group of anti-Israel protesters vandalized Concordia University.



In a statement on their Instagram, they wrote: "We salute the brave students. The fight continues. Long live the student intifada. DIVEST NOW!"https://t.co/MK7PbgngsO pic.twitter.com/rp7ktWVxY6 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 30, 2024

While not directly claiming responsibility, the Concordia group Students for Palestine's Honour and Resistance shared a message on Instagram in support of the perpetrators.

"This evening, autonomous students took action on the Hall building at Concordia’s SGW campus, as the university continues to ignore student calls for divestment, and takes full pride in its ties with institutions complicit with genocide," read the message in part.

"We salute the brave students, the fight continues, long live the student intifada, DIVEST NOW!" it concluded.

Aftermath of secretly organised violent pro-#Palestine protest that took place last night in #Montreal (Smashed windows and Molotov Cocktails)



Protesters smashed most of the windows and doors of Concordia's hall building and continued down the street smashing the windows of… pic.twitter.com/hoitSqk1LN — ProtestMTL (@MtlProtest) September 30, 2024

The group describes itself as a "student-run organization committed to the liberation of Palestine in its struggle against Zionism and Imperialism."

Pictures appearing to show the aftermath of the damage show upside-down red triangles spray-painted on campus structures, a design commonly used in Hamas propaganda.

Concordia University has seen a rise in antisemitism following Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel that saw approximately 1200 people killed and over 250 taken hostage.