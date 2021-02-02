Conservative “eGirls” are not innocent | Sydney Watson on Andrew Says
Sydney Watson was the guest on the most recent edition of Andrew Says with host Andrew Chapados, where she chatted with Andrew about her experiences as a conservative social media influencer.
In this clip from the extended interview available on RebelNews+, Sydney told Andrew about
When it comes to these women, I don't want to be one of these people out here that goes 'oh you're a slut for doing this' because I don't know anything about you. What I do find frustrating though that I think delegitimizes the conservative movement — and by the same token I'm not a conservative or you know, conservative-libertarian who says to people 'oh what are you conserving just because you take photos like this?'
But the e-thot thing I think is really interesting because — and the video that I made about it was pointing out that there is a correlation, I think, between loneliness — in men and women, but predominantly men — and subscribing to OnlyFans or taking part in, I guess maybe even obsessing over these women who, again, are taking their clothes off online for money. But particularly I was talking about the for money element.
