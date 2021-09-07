Conservative Wasteland | Sheila Gunn Reid on Andrew Says #39

Elevate Farms Support new and innovative ways to produce traditional farm-grown products! VISIT NOW

Sheila Gunn Reid is the host of The Gunn Show and Chief Reporter for Rebel News.

She's covered countless national stories and is a best selling author, writing books like Stop Notley and The Destroyers. Reid joins Andrew Says to answer all the fan-favourite questions: How'd you get

started with Rebel News? What was it like during the 2016 Trump election? Will you run for public office?

Sheila opens up about her beginnings, her haters and the crazy personalities that have come through Rebel News.

