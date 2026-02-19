Conservatives need to stop being afraid, 'speak up' on key issues: Stockwell Day

Conservatives need to start getting tough on the issues that matter to Canadians advised Stockwell Day, a former leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

While discussing Jason Kenney's recent insults directed at Alberta separatists, Day said it's important to take the public's concerns seriously.

“These are real issues for real people,” he said on Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable livestream.

Drawing on his experiences facing off with former prime minister Jean Chrétien, Day said the Liberals are quick to play the patriotism card when they're losing the political debate.

But Canada is not a world leader in any metric other than progressive ideology.

“We lead at promoting so-called MAID, helping people die,” he said. “We are a leader on the transgender program,” he continued, noting exceptions like Premier Danielle Smith, who has taken action to address youth gender reassignment in Alberta.

Conservatives “need to speak up” on issues like transgenderism, the former Reform leader said. “That's an 80-20 issue, but most people are afraid to speak up on it. They're terrified of being called hateful; they're terrified of being called phobic.”

Conservative MPs back the idea of speaking up, “but somewhere from the leader's office — I don't think it's from Pierre [Poilievre] — some of the smart guys are saying, no, no, no don't raise that issue, we don't want to upset anybody.'”

Instead, Day suggested the party tackle the topics head on: “You have to get people's attention, you don't have to be rude, but you can speak aggressively on these issues.”

Calling out Canada's troubling economic future “is not unpatriotic,” he said. “It needs to be consistently said.” Day said Conservatives should be reminding Canadians every time Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an “investment” announcement, it needs to be criticized.

“Conservatives have to remind people, every time you hear a Liberal spending promise, it's going to be tougher for you to buy groceries.”

The party has to “hit harder,” he suggested, “not back off as they have,” warning them not to listen to “that little circle in Ontario telling them to 'be nicer.'”

Canadians need to know “there are things worth standing up and talking about,” Day said.

Rebel News' weekly Western Canada focused livestream, the Buffalo Roundtable, airs every Wednesday at 11 a.m. MT (1 p.m. ET)