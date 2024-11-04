Déjà vu in Toronto as cops seem to be enforcing Sharia law rather than Canadian law

For more than a year now, the intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West has served as a gathering point for pro-Israel demonstrators. Typically, the message being conveyed is the desire for the safe return of those remaining (and hopefully still living) hostages who were kidnapped in Israel by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

Also of note, this area of Toronto has a sizeable Jewish population.

But even though there are literally thousands of intersections in the City of Toronto, the pro-Hamas types have decided they must assemble at this particular place. Why? The answer is obvious: clearly, they hate Jews and their allies and Team Terrorism wants to cause trouble.

And really, why wouldn’t the pro-Hamas set continue to push the envelope? The new-age Hitler Youth Movement is more emboldened than ever thanks to getting away with everything from vandalism to violence. And they continue to violate Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada by chanting genocide. But alas, law enforcement turns a blind eye and a deaf ear.

Shocking! Toronto Police are now enforcing Sharia law, as opposed to Canadian law, when it comes to dueling demonstrations re: Israel/Hamas war.



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/Iel8AUygUY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 29, 2024

And on Oct. 27, we found yet more evidence to prove that the pro-Hamas hooligans are actually ordering the cops to do their bidding!

For example, these perpetual victims went crying to the police about a pro-Israel demonstrator allegedly making an obscene gesture. This man was subsequently charged, handcuffed, and hauled away to a police division in the back of a cruiser. It was a staggering display of law enforcement overreach.

And then when Rebel News reporter David Menzies and cameraman Efron Monsanto went to the side of Bathurst Street where the pro-Hamas goons had assembled, they were physically assaulted; as well, a microphone was purposely damaged. This was eye-witnessed by the police. So, what did they do? They ordered the Rebel News staffers to leave the area because “they [pro-Hamas demonstrators] don’t want you here.”

Surreal.

TODAY: Woman at the Pro-Hamas rally in Mississauga, outside of Toronto, defends the terrorists. Says it's against Islam to behead babies.



"Hamas is not a terrorist group... Everything that they do is justified."https://t.co/Kx6xTwZNO4 for the full interview soon. pic.twitter.com/4XjFAKXxuu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 14, 2023

The question arise: what the hell is going on? Why are the police acting this way? Or maybe the question is: who is ordering the police to selectively enforce the law? Is it Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who is no fan of Israel or the Jewish people? Is it Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who earlier this year had a meeting with Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw? Why? What was said in that meeting? And what the hell is Trudeau doing meeting with Demkiw in the first place – the Toronto Police Chief does not answer to the Prime Minister!

In any event, last Sunday proved to be a matter of rinse and repeat. Which is to say, Rebel News was again not allowed to cover the protest on the east side of Bathurst “for safety reasons.” And chants for genocide – and even the display of a swastika – were part of the pro-Hamas gathering, but again, no charges were laid to those fomenting hatred.

Bottom line: the Toronto Police Service for reasons that remain baffling are apparently enforcing Sharia law while ignoring the Criminal Code of Canada.

Despicable.