Cops seizing fuel in Ottawa? Protesters on scene reveal the story

Last night in Ottawa, reports came out claiming police had raided a trucker’s camp just on the outskirts of the city on Coventry road.

So, I went on scene with our team and investigated:

Seizure of gaz and fuel, but still singing “Ô Canada” !



You can help them to fight their legal action at https://t.co/Ol0d4jI1sB#State of Emergency #Refund #TrudeauMustResign pic.twitter.com/OnoUUNHMf0 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 7, 2022

Earlier in the day, the City of Ottawa declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing convoy protest which gave more powers to the police.

Police also tweeted a warning, that “anyone attempting to bring material(gas, etc.) to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest”, and that “Enforcement [was] underway.”

At first, everything was calm throughout the afternoon. However at around 7 pm local time, videos started to emerge of police seizing protest supporters’ jerry cans full of fuel in the surrounding downtown core of the city.

A citizen journalist sent me this video that seems to show police seizing fuel from truckers. More reports to come — I’m on the streets right now.#TruckerConvoy https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/5PEwZcTRq6 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 6, 2022

We located the camp where people claimed over 100 police officers and several dressed in riot gear raided and seized several thousand liters of fuel meant to heat those staying there.

Footage received from a convoy supporter. Police caught in the middle of seizing the trucker’s fuel supply.



Follow our reports at https://t.co/VfgKKYKzKr



And you can help the truckers at https://t.co/EWuXmVRhvM#TruckersConvoy2022 #Convoy2022 pic.twitter.com/c6zFl95Ul8 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 7, 2022

Footage was passed on from those who captured the action first hand. You can see the massive police build up.

Rebel News has hired a lawyer to take ALL tickets issued tonight. We will crowdfund his fees at https://t.co/EWuXmVRhvM



If you're a trucker who was ticketed tonight we'll cover your legal bill. And if we have to hire more lawyers, we will. https://t.co/4FMFUpPp1d — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 7, 2022

I went live on scene and did interviews to bring our viewers immediate updates.

In my report, I interviewed those directly affected by the seizure, and those who were on scene when it all happened.

If you like to see more first hand reports of the truckers’ convoy for freedom wherever they are in the country, please head to ConvoyReports.com to chip in for our travel costs! You can also see the rest of our coverage from all across Canada.