Could Alberta actually leave? Keith Wilson joins Glenn Beck

Americans with an interest in their northern neighbours are curiously looking on, wondering about the possibility of Alberta breaking away from the rest of Canada to create a new province.

Glenn Beck raised the subject with Keith Wilson during the prominent Alberta independence activist and constitutional lawyer's appearance on Blaze Media's The Glenn Beck Program.

“Is there enough support in Alberta to actually get that done,” Beck asked, in addition to whether Wilson actually thought “Canada would allow” the province, “the Texas of Canada,” to leave Confederation.

Wilson pointed to the unique legal framework in Canada, which allows a province the ability to exit through a referendum.

“If a clear majority of voters within a province vote on a clear question for independence, that triggers two routes to independence,” the constitutional law expert said.

“One is the parties have to enter into good faith negotiations, meaning Alberta needs to go into a meeting room with the federal government and the other provinces and say, 'alright, we've got national parks here; we've got military bases in Alberta. We'll pay you, the federal government, a certain amount of money for those bases and national parks,'” Wilson explained.

“The other path is if the parties don't enter into good faith negotiations,” he continued, noting that was “something we're very concerned about here in Alberta.”

This route could see a “unilateral declaration of independence,” something that “relies on international recognition,” he cautioned.

“If the United States and other countries are prepared to recognize Alberta independence, it creates a clear pathway,” Wilson told the American host.

Wilson and Beck also discussed two other federal policies that are contentious in Alberta — the Liberal government's gun grab and its continued expansion of the Medical Assistance in Dying program.

Independence campaigners assert they've collected enough signatures to trigger the citizen-led referendum, with a vote expected to take place in fall 2026.