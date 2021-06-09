Country cops FORCED to drop local crime to enforce Melbourne lockdown

On Saturday, I bumped into a group of Victoria Police officers forced to drop crimefighting in Geelong to enforce Melbourne Covid restrictions.

It was immediately evident that they'd have preferred to stay in Geelong to fight actual crime.

Watch and share our telling conversation.

Our interaction proves there are good and bad cops. Some officers want to serve and protect, while others use the state of emergency for their own personal power trip.

I'll always back those who do the right thing. Unfortunately, though, too often these days, we see the worst form of policing.