Court compels RCMP, TD Bank to hand over records on freezing Convoy supporter’s bank accounts

As 2025 progresses, revelations about the COVID era emerge.

Global News, once a propagandist, now reports on vaccine injury bureaucracy's lax behavior, signaling a shift in critical thinking, albeit belatedly. This comes as good news for figures like John Carpay of the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms.

Carpay discusses the case of Evan Blackman, wrongfully arrested during the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa.

Blackman, acquitted despite drone footage showing him peacefully de-escalating a situation and singing "O Canada" on his knees, faces an abusive Crown appeal in Ontario. Carpay criticizes Ontario's prosecutors for pursuing such cases while more serious crimes go unaddressed due to resource limitations.

The Calgary-based lawyer then reveals a recent judicial order: the RCMP and TD Bank must turn over documents related to the freezing of Blackman's bank accounts.

This unprecedented order seeks to understand the rationale behind the freeze and its connection to the criminal prosecution. This marks a potential turning point, moving away from the "madness" of 2021-2022 when judges made questionable rulings.

According to figures obtained through an access-to-information request by Blacklock’s, an estimated $7.8 million in holdings belonging to convoy supporters had been seized by 267 bank accounts and 170 bitcoin wallets in 2022.

Ezra anticipates TD Bank or RCMP appealing the subpoena to conceal "dirty deeds." He speculates that if the subpoena holds, the prosecution might drop the appeal or even charges against Blackman to prevent exposure of potentially "dark" internal communications.

Ezra draws a parallel to the "ArriveCan" app cases, where the government avoided constitutional challenges by withdrawing charges, preventing a public examination of their lack of scientific and medical basis for lockdown policies.