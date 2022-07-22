Court of Appeal gives total vindication to Pastor Artur Pawlowski!

Rebel News Store Support Pastor Artur Pawlowski as he faces continued persecution at the hands of the Alberta government. Buy Now E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Some would say it’s a miracle.

Some would say it’s simply the rule of law finally asserting itself over lawless politicians, lockdown police and health bullies.

Today’s unanimous ruling by Alberta’s Court of Appeal is a total legal, moral and constitutional victory for Pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother David.

In short, Alberta’s top judges ruled that:

the court order that was used to arrest and jail Pastor Artur was flawed and therefore illegal;





all of the punishments that flowed from that — such as being fined and jailed — were without basis. Pastor Artur’s fines will be returned to him





the additional bizarre, authoritarian penalties — banning him from going on speaking tours; requiring him to read a statement denouncing himself any time he criticized the government — were revoked, and deemed unconstitutional.

You really ought to read the ruling for yourself. It’s just 16 pages long; click here to see it for yourself.

This is the first significant victory for freedom in Canada since the pandemic and the lockdowns began. It’s the first time a government has been reined in.

And credit goes to Pastor Artur, who despite the relentless injustice done to him, never wavered.

A SWAT team arrested him on the highway, like he was a drug kingpin or a murderer.

They threw him in prison, in solitary confinement, again and again.

They tried to dehumanize him and demonize him. They tried to break his spirit. And the mainstream media was happy to play along, ridiculing him.

But in the end, he was vindicated. That took great faith.

It also took hard work by his legal team, that has been fighting for more than two years (and still has many ongoing battles for him). Today I interviewed Sarah Miller, Artur’s lead lawyer. I learned some shocking things.

Pastor Artur had the courage. Sarah Miller had the legal smarts. But without one last missing piece, today’s victory wouldn’t have been possible.

And that piece is you.

Because of thousands of grassroots supporters, we were able to crowdfund the costs of hiring Sarah and her legal team. So thank you.