COVID lockdowns were ‘full communism,’ says doctor

Conservative MP and emergency care doctor Matt Strauss, a critic of pandemic controls, stated in his first Commons speech that COVID mandates were "full Communism."

“The zenith of all this top-down control came during the pandemic,” said Strauss. “The members opposite went full Communism.”

As reported by Blacklock’s, the doctor alleges the Liberal government paid academics to spread misinformation and gave media substantial funds to push government narratives, accusing them of undermining institutional checks and balances.

Strauss was previously fired from Queen's University for opposing COVID mandates, as he says was cited by the dean.

“If we cannot speak truth to the Liberals’ power, everything will continue to break. That is why I had to come here. I refuse to be a cog in their broken machine.”

I gave my maiden speech in Canada's House of Commons:



While acting medical officer in Haldimand-Norfolk, Ont., during the pandemic, Dr. Strauss aimed to minimize COVID mortality without mandates. Contrary to others in a similar role, Strauss questioned the evidence supporting mask and vaccine mandates, capacity limits, and contact tracing.

Mortality decreased during his tenure, as the doctor prioritized high-risk individuals.

Dr. Strauss, whose grandfather was a Soviet refugee, won his riding by 1,028 votes, partly due to immigrant voters' experiences with socialism. He defeated Liberal MP Valerie Bradford, former chair of the Commons science committee, in the riding of Kitchener South-Hespeler.

“When ordinary, everyday Canadians came here to Ottawa complaining that their Charter rights to bodily autonomy, assembly and free movement were being violated, every member of the Liberal caucus voted to trample their rights further,” said the MP.

Dr. Strauss asserts that COVID lockdowns resembled "full communism," citing home confinement, event cancellations, border closures, family separations, government overspending, and debt increase to pay youth for staying home. He claims dissenters, including himself, faced professional retaliation.

A prior Leger poll found 36% of Canadians believe governments overreacted to the COVID pandemic, which could impact future pandemic planning and public compliance.

Bioethicist Kerry Bowman stated that Canada is making a “grave mistake” by not conducting a thorough, transparent public inquiry into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting issues like the massive death rate in long-term care, failures to protect vulnerable groups, and the polarizing impact of vaccine mandates.

The 2024 Leger survey indicated that 41% of men and 32% of women in Canada believed the government exaggerated the threat of COVID-19, a view more prevalent among those under 55.

Other findings include one in six people regretting taking the COVID vaccine, with 75% believing the pandemic responses were exaggerated. A significant portion of those under 35 do not plan to receive further COVID vaccinations or boosters.

The Public Health Agency conducted 21 audits on the government's pandemic response but hasn't released them. These audits reportedly found the department lacked a "clear understanding" of compiling critical data.

Bowman adds that public health officials "should have been a bit more humble" during the pandemic.