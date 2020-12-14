COVID outbreak in Sask. prison only affecting inmates, “no active cases” among staff

YouTube/Correctional Service of Canada

Workers at a prison in Prince Alberta, Saskatchewan appear to be untouched by a COVID outbreak currently affecting 24 inmates.

The medium security Saskatchewan Penitentiary is currently performing contact tracing to determine the source of the outbreak.

According to a news release, in-person visits to the hundreds of inmates were already suspended and will continue to be blocked:

To date, there are no active cases of COVID-19 among people who work at Saskatchewan Penitentiary. ...The inmates who have tested positive are being medically isolated and we are closely monitoring them. Visits to the institution continue to be suspended to limit comings and goings. Decisions regarding access to the site as well as programs and services are being made in close consultation with public health authorities.

Regular Rebel News viewers will recall that Prince Albert is home to the Full Gospel Outreach Church, which has been the subject of massive fines for allegedly breaking COVID protocol.

The mayor of Prince Albert, Greg Dionne, said that he wanted to make an example of the church. Speaking to CBC, he said there had to be “consequences,” so they handed down a $14,000 fine.