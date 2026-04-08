'Crazy' Ontario teacher rips Alberta removing politics from classrooms

An Ontario teacher with a large following on TikTok recently published a video slamming Alberta's decision to attempt to remove divisive political issues from classrooms through a piece of legislation.

“Danielle Smith, we gotta go over a Bill 25 that you just passed,” Joanna Johnson, known as Unlearn16, said to her viewers.

“I do not think it means what you think it means; so, I'm going to go step by step, hun, because I really think somebody should step up and actually educate you,” she continued.

“So condescending,” remarked Tamara Ugolini of the content creator's tone on last Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream. “Thank you for proving why Alberta needs political neutrality in the classroom,” stated Sheila Gunn Reid.

Premier Smith does not need a “lecture” from someone “several provinces away” about what's in her legislation, Sheila said. “Lunatic teachers” like Johnson “are out there indoctrinating the kids.”

Sheila also noted Johnson had previously waded into discussions about Alberta separatism, only to spell “separation” wrong while 'teaching' her online viewers about the topic.

“When you can lecture someone about how much smarter you are than them, but have 10 spelling mistakes, they don't go away; they just think, oh, we'll just give it a whirl again,” an exasperated Sheila said.

“I've had a lot of experiences with various schooling options in Ontario,” replied Tamara. “I can say and vouch personally that there are some radical teachers in the private system as well,” she said, referring to Johnson's role in the private education sector.

Alberta's removal of politics from classrooms is expected to rollout in time for the next school year later in 2026.