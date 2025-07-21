Crossdressing 'Lolita Line' bus driver sparks uproar in Ontario

What in blue hell is going on with an Ontario cross-dressing bus driver who seems to be channeling themes of pedophilia via his perverse signage?

To get answers, we recently deployed the Rebel News Jumbotron-equipped truck to the Vaughan, Ont. headquarters of Landmark Bus Lines.

We still don’t know the name of the world’s most infamous bus driver. But we do know that he dresses up like Little Bo Peep. And he wears a skirt that is perhaps three sizes too short. And he displays signage in the windshield that states, “The Lolita Line” – a phrase that would seem to suggest pedophilia.

What’s the deal with 'The Lolita Line' school bus and its cosplaying driver?



Landmark Bus Lines STILL refuses to comment.



So, what pray tell is the story regarding that male bus driver who dresses like Little Bo Peep and displays a sign on his bus that creepily states “The… pic.twitter.com/0qX9MqiA7x — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 10, 2025

But while Rebel News continues to seek answers from his employer, Landmark continues to take the silent treatment. Indeed, this company is completely unaccountable to the public, even though it serves publicly-funded school boards and is entrusted with the health and safety of minors. Surely this company should make a statement regarding this fiasco, but no.

Of note, we do know that Little Bo Peep is no longer servicing schools in the York Catholic District School Board. After our initial report aired, that school board issued a release noting this creep is bus driver non grata at its schools.

And according to a spokesman with the York District School Board, he’s not servicing any YDSB schools either.

Nevertheless, is he still gainfully employed at Landmark? Is he serving other schools? Is he delivering kids to summer camps? Inexplicably, Landmark refuses to confirm or deny!

Rebel News also reached out to Toronto-based Connor, Clark and Lunn Infrastructure, which is Landmark’s majority owner. But it is radio silence from that corporation as well. To date, neither President Matt O’Brien nor the executive in charge of transportation, Ryan Lapointe, have returned phone calls or emails.

But again: why?

We also reached out to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. The MTO is responsible for regulating school buses. Guess what? No comment from the MTO either.

How is it that virtually nobody is accountable when it comes to this weirdo and his disturbing signage?

All of which is why we are continuing to reach out to you, our viewers. Can you help us identify this creep? Can anyone provide an explanation as to why Landmark is seemingly going out of its way for this person?

If you have any information, please let us know by going to www.TransMadness.com.