Crowd rallies outside Calgary courthouse in support of Pastor Artur Pawlowski

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

A growing crowd rallied outside the Calgary courthouse today in support of Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who personally attended outside the courthouse as he faced his the sentencing hearing for his contempt of court case after refusing to close down his church.

Rebel News reporter Adam Soos was on the scene and spoke with Pastor Artur about the judge's final decison in his case.

Justice Adam Germain deemed Pastor Artur's previous three days in jail sufficient, and his offences not worthy of additional time. However, both Pastor Artur and his brother, Dawid, were sanctioned with large fines, probation and community service.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski was sentenced to: three days in jail (already served), $3,000 in fines plus $4,000 in costs for violating the Gates order; $20,000 fine along with $15,000 in costs, to be jointly shared with his brother Dawid, for violating the Rooke order; 18 months probation with conditions.

He was also given a script by Justice Germain that he is ordered to post along with any views expressed online regarding masks, distancing and vaccines that are contrary to Alberta Health Services.

We will be appealing this decision— so if you would like to stand with Artur, and chip in to help cover our costs in this continued legal battle, please donate at SaveArtur.com