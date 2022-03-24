DAILY | Trudeau gets roasted by European parliamentarians
- Justin Trudeau travelled to Brussels to speak to the European Parliament, where he was roasted by some freedom-minded MEPs
- True North's Cosmin Dzurdsdza translated comments from a Romanian MEP about Trudeau
- Trudeau, at a meeting with the Finnish prime minister, unironically spoke about the need to stand strong for democracies around the world
- A poll found that a majority of Canadians would support defunding the CBC
- Are the NDP risking their seats in the House of Commons by partnering with the Liberals? Some analysts think so
- U.S. President Joe Biden is meeting with NATO, ignoring questions from reporters as he shuffled inside
- A professor recently penned an editorial published by NBC that said transgender swimmer Lia Thomas should be regarded like Jackie Robinson, the baseball player who broke the colour barrier
- The steward at the helm of the Conservative Party of Canada's communications department is retiring from the role after three (losing) election efforts
