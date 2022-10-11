DAILY | Greta supports nuclear power; Trans women can get drafted; Video games cause heart attacks
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Two Canadian companies are planning “hackathons” to demonstrate why ArriveCAN didn't need to cost taxpayers $54 million
- Transgender school guidance says discussing women's rights could be offensive
- Farmers are complaining about New Zealand's tax on animal burps
- Some “experts” want to give legal rights to animals, trees and rivers
- Trans women are apparently eligible for the U.S. military draft
- Can we interest you in the perversion of the Christian church?
- Greta Thunberg thinks Germany's decision to shut down nuclear plants was a mistake
- A strike in France has seen fuel shortages hit parts of the country
- PayPal's stock has slipped after massive backlash to a new policy it introduced that could strip users of funds if they engage in wrongthink
- Here's a new one: video games could trigger heart attacks in children
