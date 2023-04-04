DAILY Roundup | Trump turns himself in, Trudeau's 'Digital Safety Commission', Freeland/Ukraine/WEF

  • By Rebel News
  • April 04, 2023
  • News Analysis
DAILY Roundup | Trump turns himself in, Trudeau's 'Digital Safety Commission', Freeland/Ukraine/WEF
Remove Ads

Ezra Levant and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Show Notes

Today marks a moment in history, as former US president Donald Trump turns himself in to authorities in New York following his indictment last week.

Plus, members of Parliament have been informed that the Trudeau Liberals plan to create a 'Digital Safety Commission'.

And finally, Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland took part in a secret meeting discussing funding for Ukraine at the WEF's annual summit this year.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Ezra and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute

Canada Livestream News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.