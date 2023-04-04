DAILY Roundup | Trump turns himself in, Trudeau's 'Digital Safety Commission', Freeland/Ukraine/WEF
Ezra Levant and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Today marks a moment in history, as former US president Donald Trump turns himself in to authorities in New York following his indictment last week.
Plus, members of Parliament have been informed that the Trudeau Liberals plan to create a 'Digital Safety Commission'.
And finally, Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland took part in a secret meeting discussing funding for Ukraine at the WEF's annual summit this year.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
Ezra and Tamara will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.