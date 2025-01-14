'Davos Man' Mark Carney could be 'selected not elected' as Canada's next PM

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

The Liberals' leadership race is now underway, with contenders already entering and leaving the fray before one of the biggest names, Mark Carney, has made any official announcements.

Taking to U.S. airwaves, the former governor of both the banks of Canada and England made an appearance on The Daily Show where he branded himself an “outsider” in the Liberal race while dropping the strongest hints yet of his pending campaign launch.

“If he does win, without a seat ... you can be the prime minister without a seat in Parliament,” warned Ezra Levant on Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

With Trudeau tentatively set to be replaced on March 9 following the Liberal leadership contest, Parliament is set to resume from prorogation on March 24.

“That could be the first time MPs vote non-confidence. That's not a lot of time to be a PM,” Ezra said, cautioning what then might come next:

“He'll use that time to put his personal stamp on things. To make some appointments, to introduce a cabinet, to make some announcements, to change some policies. But the main point is, on March 9, while Parliament is prorogued, he will be slipped right into 24 Sussex Drive. No Canadian election, with citizens and adults voting. He'll be selected by this bizarre Liberal process of children and permanent residents and anyone who can activate a computer account. He'll be selected, not elected. And you know what? I can absolutely imagine Jagmeet Singh being persuaded to give the new guy a chance, to continue supporting Carney, propping him up like Jagmeet Singh has propped up Trudeau so many times, until October when the election is now tentatively scheduled. ... My friends, don't be so sure that we're going to be in an election in the spring. I think there is a 50/50 chance we will have prime minister Mark Carney ruling over us — without an electoral mandate, without a seat in Parliament for more than half a year first.