DAY 3: Live updates from final day of Adamson BBQ COVID lockdown constitutional challenge

Nearly six years after he made a defiant stand against Ontario's punitive COVID-19 lockdown, Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly is in court challenging the constitutionality of the pandemic-era restriction.

In November 2020, Skelly reopened his Etobicoke restaurant in defiance of the Reopening Ontario Act. The act became known as the “Barbecue Rebellion” as a large number of supporters were on hand as Toronto police forcefully shut the business.

Speaking to Rebel News ahead of this week's court hearing, Skelly said his legal team is claiming “a bunch of Charter violations” occurred in the process.

“Freedom of expression, life and liberty, peaceful protest — even cruel and unusual punishment. If a breach is found, the government will argue it was justified under Section 1,” he told Rebel News' Tamara Ugolini.

The is being heard by Justice Janet Leiper of the Ontario Superior Court in Toronto over February 25–27. Rebel News reporter David Menzies, who closely covered the Barbecue Rebellion as it unfolded, is providing live updates from the courtroom.

Third & final day of Adam Skelly's constitutional challenge re: COVID lockdowns is about to begin. The respondents: Province of Ontario, City of Toronto, the city's board of health, and former medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa.

First up is Penelope Ma, the lawyer for the City of Toronto, the city's health board and Dr. de Villa.

Ma speaks of the Section 22 order* that was used to close Adamson BBQ.

*Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act authorizes the Medical Officer of Health to issue a class order where necessary to address the risks presented by the potential spread of COVID-19 to…

Ma says a Section 22 order was justified due to the immediate risk of a communicable disease outbreak.

Ma says the issuance of the Section 22 order by Dr. de Villa was NOT about COVID being on the property (Adamson BBQ). This wasn't a necessary prerequisite for Dr. de Villa to issue the order. Rather, it was a matter of there being a risk of a communicable disease outbreak…

Ma says Dr. de Villa had significant data regarding outbreaks at bars & restaurants.

Ma says Dr. de Villa, in an Oct. 2, 2020 letter, expressed her concerns about COVID outbreaks in Toronto.

Ma says Dr. de Villa had a file, prepared by her staff, regarding COVID and restaurants.

Judge says she has a "hard time connecting this letter with the Section 22 order."

Judge says to Ma: "This is not your best point."

Ma says there was COVID in Toronto - that can't be denied. There was a health risk, she says, and de Villa had reasonable and probable grounds to issue a Section 22 order.

Ma says our position was made subject to judicial review. She now speaks of Section 24*.

* Section 24" most commonly refers to Section 24 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which empowers courts to provide remedies (such as excluding evidence or awarding damages)…

Ma says de Villa’s actions re: using the Section 22 order to close Adamson BBQ was reasonable. She says Skelly had the opportunity to open his restaurant for takeout & delivery but he chose to defy the province’s rules.

The judge asks was there not another option available other…

Ma speaking of the Trespass to Property Act. Notes that “unprecedented does not mean unlawful.”

Judge asks where is the legal support for this position?

Ma says the authority came from the Section 22 order.

Judge says she's looking for the chain of logic re: who gets in and out…

Ma references a health services case.

A Section 13 order was used to close a spa. Ma says Section 13 is similar to a Section 22 order. It involved a spa that posed a health hazard due to its unsanitary conditions. That spa was closed to the public until the health hazard was…

Ma says Adam Skelly was locked out of his own restaurant because "he was part of the health risk."

Judge asks: wouldn’t any restaurant owner still be an occupier (despite the Section 22 order) but would still have limited use of the building? Judge says she is having a hard time understanding the city’s rationale.

Ma again states that Skelly himself "was part of the health…

Ma now to talk of the virus in relation to the Charter. Notes that the City is essentially simpatico with the Province's position (which was presented yesterday.)

Ma references the case of Taylor vs. Newfoundland and Labrador that supports the city’s case of locking down Adamson BBQ.

Kimberly Taylor challenged the province's 2020 travel bans (under the Public Health Protection and Promotion Act) after being denied entry to attend her…

Ma now referencing Section 1 of the Charter 9f Rights and Freedoms.

Section 1 of the Charter guarantees rights while permitting "reasonable limits" that are "prescribed by law" and "demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society". Known as the "reasonable limits clause,"…

Ma notes Dr. de Villa is "an expert" and ought to be given "deference."

Ma again focuses on the potential public health risk of COVID which was in play in 2020.

Ma says respondent's arguments are not valid as they are "backward looking" and made with the advantage of "hindsight".

Ma now referencing "the Dore framework".

* The Doré framework (derived from Doré v. Barreau du Québec, 2012 SCC 12) is a legal methodology used in Canadian administrative law to determine if a discretionary administrative decision that limits Charter rights or values is reasonable. It requires decision-makers to…

Ma says in terms of Dr. de Villa's actions vs. Charter arguments, she cannot be held to "the standard of perfection."

Court now taking an extended recess and will resume at 12 noon.

Court has resumed.

Ma says she has no further submissions.