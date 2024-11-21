Debunking climate myths: Tom Harris on new book 'Energy & Climate at a Glance'

Watch new episodes of The Gunn Show every Wednesday when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Energy & Climate at a Glance: Canadian Edition is a new book published by Canadians for Sensible Climate Policy in partnership with the Heartland Institute. Over its short but informative 88-pages, the book serves as a consumable counter-message to mainstream climate hysteria.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Gunn Show, contributing author Tom Harris of the International Climate Science Coalition joined the show to discuss the important information laid out in Energy & Climate.

Looking at how carbon taxes will further drive-up costs, Tom told Sheila how truckers will be spending $700 in carbon tax charges alone to fill their trucks by 2030.

These hidden costs, he said, will keep costing Canadians while China, under the guise of being a developing nation, can continue to burn coal:

You know these huge Peterbilt trucks that ship cattle, they ship all sorts of things. They're massive, big trucks. They have a 300-gallon diesel fuel tank — it costs about $2,000 to fill it up, it's pretty expensive. By 2030, the carbon tax, at the current rate of increase, will be $700 every time you fill up your truck when you're one of these truck drivers. The numbers are incredible, it's all sort of hidden, you don't actually see it when you go to the pump. But imagine paying $700 every time you fill up your tank with one of these big trucks to ship us our food. So, of course the price is going to go through the roof because everything that we buy has to be shipped somehow. The fact is none of the main developing countries are doing this at all. China, believe it or not, is still considered a developing country, and of course, there's a clause in the framework convention on climate change, which underlies the Paris Agreement, that says the first and overriding priority for developing countries is poverty alleviation development. So, since coal is the cheapest form of electricity, that's what they're using.