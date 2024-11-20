Is the climate scare finally over?

GUEST: Tom Harris from International Climate Science Coalition Canada.

Tonight on The Gunn Show we dive into what's going on at the annual UN climate change conference and a new book debunking the climate scare.

This week we welcome back Tom Harris, Executive Director of the International Climate Science Coalition Canada. Tom is one of my favourite guests because he always brings a wealth of knowledge and a no-nonsense perspective on the climate agenda.

In this episode, we’ll be discussing Energy & Climate at a Glance: Canadian Edition, a new 88-page book Tom helped author. Published by Canadians for Sensible Climate Policy (CSCP) and The Heartland Institute, this book is a powerful counter to Canada’s reckless "Net Zero by 2050" ambitions. It lays out how this goal isn’t just unachievable but also completely unnecessary — and how it will drive down our standard of living without any meaningful benefit to the environment.

What I love about this book is how user-friendly it is. It’s packed with facts and organized to be a quick reference for anyone, whether you’re a politician, journalist, teacher, student, or just someone tired of the propaganda and wants the real story.

Tom and I will also dive into what’s happening right now at COP29 in Azerbaijan. With the United Nations climate conference in the bag, we’ll unpack what the global elites are scheming and how it could affect you and me here at home.