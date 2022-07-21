Dems block resolution to condemn violence against churches

Twitter / MrAndyNgo

In June, the Supreme Court ruled against Roe v. Wade, which offered federal protections for elective abortions in the United States, after which numerous protest organizations sprung to action to demand the abolition of the court.

Militant activists committed violence against Catholic churches, and pro-life centres to protest the decision. In late June, Rebel News documented several attacks on churches and pregnancy centres across the United States.

Following the attacks, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) introduced a House resolution to condemn “the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches.”

“Ever since the Dobbs decision, crisis pregnancy centers have been subjected to a nationwide spate of violence and vandalism, that has been met with silence from President Biden and Democrats,” he wrote on Twitter. “Enough is enough.”

Ever since the Dobbs decision, crisis pregnancy centers have been subjected to a nationwide spate of violence and vandalism, that has been met with silence from President Biden and Democrats.



Enough is enough. https://t.co/9yFN8qqV5c — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) July 19, 2022

Last week, the Democrat-controlled House passed two bills aimed at protecting abortion rights. One of the bills was an updated version of the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify abortion rights into federal law. It passed in a 219-210 vote.

The other bill, referred to as the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, seeks to ban states from punishing any woman who travels out of state to have an abortion. It passed in a 223-205 vote, CNBC reported.

The bills passed on largely party-line votes, with the Republicans in opposition.

Despite their passage from the House, neither bill is likely to make any headway in the Senate, which is deadlocked by Republicans who have as many seats as their Democrat counterparts.

The Democrat's failure to push forward any other bills defending abortion rights is likely to worsen with the upcoming 2022 November midterms, with Democrats projected to lose numerous seats to the GOP in both the House and Senate.