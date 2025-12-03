BREAKING: Derek Reimer arrested after refusing court-ordered apology

Calgary street pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested this afternoon after refusing to comply with a court order requiring him to write a formal apology to a Calgary Public Library manager.

The case stems from Reimer’s opposition to a drag queen story hour for children held at a Calgary public library. During the controversy surrounding the event, Reimer had an interaction with library staff and later posted online about the library manager involved, identifying her and criticizing her in connection to the drag programming.

That manager was Shannon Slater of the Saddletowne Public Library.

🚨BREAKING: Pastor Derek Reimer has been arrested!



He is found in breach of his CSO order for refusing to write a court-ordered apology letter to library manager Shannon Slater for “hurting her feelings.” pic.twitter.com/OnwbKqiNhZ — Angelica (@_angelica_toy) December 3, 2025

Following those events, Reimer was charged and later convicted of criminal harassment. Instead of being immediately taken into custody, he was released under strict court-ordered conditions.

One of those conditions required Reimer to submit a written apology letter to Slater by a specific court-imposed deadline. Reimer publicly stated he would not comply with the order, saying that being forced to apologize amounted to compelled speech and goes against his convictions.

Once the deadline passed without the letter being submitted, the court determined that Reimer had breached his conditions. As a result of that breach, he has now been taken into custody.

We will continue to follow the story. Note: This specific case is not covered by The Democracy Fund. You may follow along and or donate to Reimers other court battles at SavePastorDerek.com