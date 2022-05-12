Derek Sloan and Ontario Party seek to 'break through' in upcoming provincial election

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show we spoke to Ontario Party leader Derek Sloan about the expectations for his party in the upcoming provincial election on June 2. We also touched base on whether or not the competing New Blue Party of Ontario has the potential to combine with the Ontario Party at some point as not to split the votes between the two similar parties.

As reported yesterday in OrilliaMatters, Sloan recently stated “We are fighting hard on the values and principles that many Canadians are concerned about. We are fighting against the digital ID that is being proposed by this government and advertised by the (World) Economic Forum and other governments around the world.” Speaking on medical autonomy, privacy, and freedom, Sloan went on to say, “We don’t believe you should have to share with the waitress at the local restaurant what medical procedures you’ve undergone. We think most Ontarians believe in these principles as well. Fighting for faith, families and parents is what the Ontario Party is all about. We want to make sure that people are free in this country."

