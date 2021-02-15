DeSantis slams Biden for floating travel restrictions on Florida

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken President Joe Biden to task for his immigration policies, which call for the introduction of tens of thousands of illegal aliens into the United States without a COVID-19 test, while the president has simultaneously proposed domestic travel restrictions on the state of Florida.

In an interview on Sunday with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, DeSantis referred to Biden as a “lockdowner” and described his actions as punitive.

“Well, one, it would be unconstitutional,” DeSantis said of the proposal for a domestic travel ban. “It would be a political attack against Florida. If you look, Maria, right now, you hear this debate over schools. Florida schools have been open the whole school year.”

“We have — every parent in Florida has the right to send their child to in-person instruction. Every worker has a right to work and earn a living, and put food on the table,” added DeSantis. “And every business has a right to operate. And, consequently, our state is doing very well compared to these other states in terms of education and economy.”

“But we also have 26 other states and the District of Columbia that have higher per capita COVID mortality than we do,” he continued. “We have 28 states that have higher per capita cases than we do for the bulk of the pandemic. And if you look right now, states that are always held up by people in Biden’s administration, like New York, have way higher per capita patients hospitalized for COVID right now. So, there’s no basis in medical, there’s no basis in economics, there’s no basis, in reality, to do this, except to punish a state that is doing it better than what his experts have recommended.”

“Biden is a lockdowner. His advisers are lockdowners. Lockdowns don’t work. We have demonstrated that. We’re not turning back, Maria. And they will not be able to get away with targeting Florida,” DeSantis said.

Asked about reports that the Biden administration is not screening illegal aliens for COVID-19, DeSantis said that it was “all political.”

“So, he’s opening the border. He’s letting illegals pour in. They’re not doing any COVID tests. They’re just coming into the communities,” DeSantis said. “We have no idea what type of COVID or other things [they] may be carrying, but yet he wants to potentially make you take a test if you just get on an airplane and fly from one American city to the next, or he wants to prevent travel to the state of Florida?”

“This stinks to high heaven. It is a huge contradiction. And you can’t square wanting [to] open … borders for illegal aliens, but then also restricting U.S. citizens from basically traveling around the country as they see fit,” DeSantis added. “And I think the American people see the hypocrisy in that.”