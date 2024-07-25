DESTINY UNCUT: God's Gang Members Saving New Zealand | LAUNCH

Normally, I make short videos. But something happened to me that was so amazing, I just knew I had to make a full-length documentary film about it.

You might remember I went to New Zealand last year to launch my book. The prime minister at the time, Jacinda Ardern, had tried to block me from visiting the country, so I went back to get the last laugh.

I finally got into New Zealand, and we were set to have our book launch in a church hall that we rented in Wellington. But the local Antifa thugs heard about it and they threatened the church, which cancelled on me with just a few hours' notice.

What could I do? The trip was ruined!

But then Brian Tamaki stepped in and said we could use one of his churches — called Destiny Church. And his church members would act as security guards.

Really? But Antifa are thugs — they’re notorious for using violence to get their way, especially against people they hate politically, like me. They don’t like Christians much, either. Surely, they’d cut through churchgoers like a hot knife through butter.

But that’s when I saw an online message from Antifa New Zealand: they heard we were going to be at one of Tamaki’s churches. And they were terrified.

The word went out: Avi’s book launch is in a protected zone. Don’t even bother trying to disrupt it. And they didn’t.

What was going on? Who was this Brian Tamaki — and who were the members of his church who could strike fear in the hearts of violent Antifa thugs?

Live interview with Avi Yemini from Rebel News this evening. Avi was banned from entering NZ for our last protest at Parliament…but he’s here now for his book launch and roadshow! pic.twitter.com/MqXDpj59em — Brian Tamaki (@BrianTamakiNZ) August 25, 2023

That, my friends, is a fascinating question. And it was the beginning of my movie called Destiny Uncut: God’s Gang Members Saving New Zealand.

Antifa actually got it right: the congregants who did security for us that night at Destiny Church were indeed fierce looking young men. In fact, many of them had once been in violent gangs.

But through Destiny Church, they had turned their life around, found Christianity, and made right with their own community. They were God’s gang members now.

The more I learned, the more I was amazed. I honestly didn’t know much about Tamaki before I went to New Zealand. And it would be impossible to find out, just using Google.

Most of the time the regime media ignore him — they don’t want to give him credit for his groundbreaking work. And if they do talk about him, it’s only to attack him. To call him “far right” or a Covid “denier”. You know what? That’s what they call me, too.

Tamaki and his church saved the day for my book launch. So when I went back to New Zealand this year, I wanted to dig a little bit deeper into things.

Who exactly was he? Why do the media and the political establishment hate him? And what do the people who know him best — including hundreds of young Maori men — think about him? That’s the story of my new documentary, Destiny Uncut: God's Gang Members Saving New Zealand.

We crisscrossed New Zealand finding the truth not just about Tamaki and his church, but about the Maori community itself, including young men who have been written off as a lost cause by the establishment.

But to tell this story in a grand way — to make a full, theatrical-quality documentary movie, the kind of thing that could be picked up by Netflix — takes money.

We need top of the line video equipment. Careful sound and video editing. And of course, we need to travel around New Zealand. Not just me and my trusty videographer Benji, but Kian Simone, the head of documentary films at Rebel News.

If we’re going to make this movie, we’d better make it right. We’re already half-way done!

We have over a hundred hours of footage. Amazing interviews, beautiful videos of New Zealand and its people. And plenty of heart-breaking — and heart-warming — stories from Maori men who had been ignored by the rest of society.

You’re going to love it! But we need your help to get this project across the finish line. With your help, we can bring this story to every church, every parliament and, more importantly, every home. I can’t do that by myself. But with you on my team, we can, together.

