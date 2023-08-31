WATCH: Avi Yemini reflects on triumphant NZ book launch

By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW! By Avi Yemini Meet Avi Yemini on his book tour coming to a city near you! GET TICKETS!

I've just wrapped up a whirlwind book tour in Auckland, Wellington, and my hometown, Melbourne, and the support has been overwhelming. During these events, I've had the privilege of meeting some truly inspiring people who showed immense hospitality.

These stops weren't just about celebrating my new best-selling book, A Rebel From The Start. They also provided a platform for heartfelt stories, reflections, and some raw emotions to come out after the pandemic years affected so many of us in different ways.

Many shared how the work I did in Melbourne was their lifeline during some dark times, with Victorian Senator Ralph Babet even mentioning that had he not seen my reports, he might not have stepped up to become a senator today.

Many attendees recalled their past interactions with me, validating the authenticity of the anecdotes from my book. It's gratifying to know my stories resonated with so many, and they found the book an intriguing read, even if they were familiar with some of the tales.

There's no denying that my journey has been a rollercoaster, especially when contending with biased reports from sources like the New Zealand Herald.

But the moment that stands out for me from this tour was the powerful welcome I received from the Maori freedom fighters, a true honour. Their haka was a testament to their spirit and probably why those who threatened our first venue in Wellington didn't dare confront us.

I've always believed in the power of grassroots journalism. And as Rebel Commander Ezra Levant pointed out, if you're passionate about your community, have courage, and a mobile phone, you too can make an impact.

Thank you to Destiny Church and others who stepped up to help host our events, especially when we faced opposition. Despite any challenges, I promise my Kiwi supporters: I'll be back. The fight for freedom doesn't stop here. New Zealand's battle is critical; if it falls, we all do. I'm here to fight for New Zealand, not just for them, but for all of us.

JOIN ME! As I move on to the next leg of my journey in Israel, I invite everyone to join me. My book, events, and future plans can all be found at RebelFromTheStart.com. See you on the next chapter of this adventure.