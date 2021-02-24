DETAILS: Theresa Tam's loyalty pledge to the World Health Organization

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at new documents, exclusively obtained by Rebel News through an access to information request, showing that Theresa Tam, Trudeau’s public health officer, had a deep conflict of interest with the China-controlled World Health Organization all throughout the key moments of the pandemic.

So this was the big meeting by the big bosses at the China-controlled WHO. Do they continue to lie to cover up for China? Or do they ring the alarm for the world. Well, guess who was at that meeting? For Canada? Theresa Tam. She was one of the big shots at that secret meeting. And to this day, she will not say who she voted for — China, or Canada. Look at page 2 of the access to information requests we received. Tam was not just an observer there. She was an adviser. She gave advice. What advice did she give? Did she vote to keep China’s secrets? Why can’t we know that? She wanted to be much more than an observer. I wish we had an observer there — someone who would have reported back to Canada to let us know what was really happening, someone loyal to us, just watching China lie. Instead, she said: “Have you heard whether I will be participating as an observer?” She really was excited about this.

